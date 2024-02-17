Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,993 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDC opened at $194.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

