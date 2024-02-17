Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,236 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.13.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

