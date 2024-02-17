CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Announces Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CEL-SCI to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

