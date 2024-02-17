Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Lease Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.