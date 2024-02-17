Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.01-5.43 EPS.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $99.40 on Friday. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Integer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Integer by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $7,035,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Integer by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

