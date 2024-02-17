Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kopin Stock Down 1.5 %

KOPN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.34. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get Kopin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 220.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kopin

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.