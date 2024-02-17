Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opthea

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Opthea by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,914,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Opthea during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opthea Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Opthea has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

