iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $108.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

IRTC stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $140.23.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

