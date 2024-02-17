Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Up 8.4% in January

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

