The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Up 11.3% in January

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 928,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 834,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Joint stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Joint by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

