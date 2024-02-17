Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 84571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sylvamo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sylvamo by 80.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Sylvamo by 170.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.