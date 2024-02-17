Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.76

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 47028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after buying an additional 266,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

