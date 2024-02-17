Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0032

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $29.33 million and $863,346.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

