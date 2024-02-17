LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Down 4.4% This Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $73,787.38 and approximately $274.86 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

