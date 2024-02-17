Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.120-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

