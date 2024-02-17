Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $450.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

DE stock opened at $360.70 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average of $389.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

