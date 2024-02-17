Citigroup Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $635.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $573.00 to $635.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.62.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $539.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $550.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.