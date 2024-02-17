Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $18.71 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

