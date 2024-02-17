Employers Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Employers has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Employers Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Employers by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Employers by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

