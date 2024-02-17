The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $115,704.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSE:GLU Free Report ) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

