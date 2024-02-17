The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GLU stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $115,704.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.