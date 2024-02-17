Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.46. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

