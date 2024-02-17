Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 85.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

