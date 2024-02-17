Whitehaven Coal Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.