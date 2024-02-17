Whitehaven Coal Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

