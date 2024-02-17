Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -157.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.1%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

