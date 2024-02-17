NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.