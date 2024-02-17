Synthetix Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00007045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $34.83 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 304,619,153 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

