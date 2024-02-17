WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $419,891.41 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $39.50 million and $419,891.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00135591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007970 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

