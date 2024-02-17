TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

TrueBlue Trading Down 1.7 %

TBI stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.04 million, a P/E ratio of -79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Quarry LP boosted its position in TrueBlue by 327.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.