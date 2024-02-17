Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

