Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Update

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 16,070,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,704,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,845,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

