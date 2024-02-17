Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRTA. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Prothena has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

