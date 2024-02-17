Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

