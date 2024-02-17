Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.56.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $262.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day moving average of $206.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,762 shares in the company, valued at $37,689,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $2,315,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,689,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,625. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.