AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano Sells 3,671 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

