JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Jennifer Piepszak Sells 1,648 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jennifer Piepszak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $27.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
