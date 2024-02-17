Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 7,352 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

