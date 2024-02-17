Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,636 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.