Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,636 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $268,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $305,556.37.
Shares of ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
