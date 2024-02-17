Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Michael A. Kitson Sells 3,290 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.