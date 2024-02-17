Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CFO Michael H. Lou Sells 3,000 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

