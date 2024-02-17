Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells 1,810 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

