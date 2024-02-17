Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Vice Chairman Sells 1,810 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Peter Scher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
