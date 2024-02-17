Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

