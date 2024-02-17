Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $12,588,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

