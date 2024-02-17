Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

HNDL stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

