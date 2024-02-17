Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
HNDL stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
