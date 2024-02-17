Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Grows By 11.7%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,679. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 505,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,096,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

