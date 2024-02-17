Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 487,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 125,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYI opened at $12.03 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.