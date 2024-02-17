Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

