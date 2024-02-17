Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) CEO Acquires $49,981.05 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

