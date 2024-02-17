Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

