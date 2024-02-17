Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Purchases 42,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) Director Dean Stoecker acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Dean Stoecker acquired 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $1,661,100.00.

Alteryx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $70.31.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

