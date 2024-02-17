Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852 in the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 748,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 168,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

